India Unveils Breakthrough in Homegrown Water-Soluble Fertiliser Technology
India develops its first indigenous water-soluble fertiliser technology, ending reliance on Chinese imports and positioning itself as a potential leader in the global market. Developed over seven years with Ministry of Mines backing, this eco-friendly technology uses Indian raw materials and design, aiming for large-scale production soon.
- Country:
- India
India has made significant strides in the agricultural sector by developing its first indigenous water-soluble fertiliser technology. This advancement, achieved after seven years of research, marks a pivotal shift from import-dependence to potentially dominating the export market in specialty fertilisers.
This groundbreaking technology is a product of domestic innovation, backed by the Ministry of Mines, and showcases a 'Make in India' success story. It promises to significantly curtail India's 95% reliance on Chinese specialty fertiliser imports, a dependency that has grown since 2005.
Spearheaded by Rajib Chakraborty, President of the Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA), the technology aims to usher in self-reliance. It stands out for its environmental sustainability, operating as a zero-effluent, emission-free project, thus earning government endorsement as a national priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Specialty Fertilizer Sector Faces Renewed Uncertainty with China's Export Curbs
India's Indigenous Fertiliser Innovation: A Breakthrough in Self-Reliance
China's Export Controls Challenge India's Specialty Fertiliser Supply
China's Export Restrictions Threaten India's Specialty Fertiliser Supply
India's Bold Defense Strategy: From Importer to Exporter