India Unveils Breakthrough in Homegrown Water-Soluble Fertiliser Technology

India develops its first indigenous water-soluble fertiliser technology, ending reliance on Chinese imports and positioning itself as a potential leader in the global market. Developed over seven years with Ministry of Mines backing, this eco-friendly technology uses Indian raw materials and design, aiming for large-scale production soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:24 IST
India has made significant strides in the agricultural sector by developing its first indigenous water-soluble fertiliser technology. This advancement, achieved after seven years of research, marks a pivotal shift from import-dependence to potentially dominating the export market in specialty fertilisers.

This groundbreaking technology is a product of domestic innovation, backed by the Ministry of Mines, and showcases a 'Make in India' success story. It promises to significantly curtail India's 95% reliance on Chinese specialty fertiliser imports, a dependency that has grown since 2005.

Spearheaded by Rajib Chakraborty, President of the Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA), the technology aims to usher in self-reliance. It stands out for its environmental sustainability, operating as a zero-effluent, emission-free project, thus earning government endorsement as a national priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

