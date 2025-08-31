Russia launched a series of drone attacks on Ukrainian power facilities, leaving nearly 60,000 citizens without electricity. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans for retaliatory measures to defend Ukraine by striking deep within Russian territory.

The energy crisis in Ukraine has worsened, particularly affecting the Odesa region, where drones hit four energy sites, resulting in severe disruptions. Governor Oleh Kiper reported that critical infrastructure must rely on generators following the attack.

The situation has intensified with both nations increasing airstrikes, targeting crucial infrastructure. Global leaders, including Pope Leo, have urged a shift from military confrontation towards peace negotiations, although operations continue amid the ongoing conflict.

