Deputy Governor Rao Champions Responsible Digital Banking

The Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor, M Rajeshwar Rao, highlighted the crucial role of responsible banking service usage, especially on digital platforms, during a Cyber Security Awareness walkathon held at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. Organized by The Bankers' Club, the event witnessed participation from regional bankers and was inaugurated by Rao.

Rao pointed out the effectiveness of such physical initiatives combined with the RBI's online campaigns in spreading awareness about cyber safety. He also emphasized the importance of the public continuing to use the 'look, touch, and feel' method to verify currency notes even though counterfeit circulation is low.

The event, attended by senior bankers, including Executive Directors from RBI and Chief General Managers from NABARD and other major banks, turned the spotlight on the declining reliance on cash due to digital payments. Rao acknowledged the commitment of the banking fraternity towards ensuring safe banking through these outreach efforts.