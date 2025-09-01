Kim Jong Un Reviews Cutting-Edge Missile Production Line
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a newly established missile production line. The updated manufacturing process, highlighted by state media KCNA, aims to enhance the combat readiness of major missile units.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently toured a state-of-the-art missile production facility, as announced by state media outlet KCNA.
The visit highlighted advancements in the automation of missile manufacturing, signifying a step forward in the country's military capabilities.
Kim Jong Un asserted that these technological advancements would play a crucial role in boosting the combat readiness of significant missile units.
