Kim Jong Un Reviews Cutting-Edge Missile Production Line

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a newly established missile production line. The updated manufacturing process, highlighted by state media KCNA, aims to enhance the combat readiness of major missile units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-09-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 03:00 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently toured a state-of-the-art missile production facility, as announced by state media outlet KCNA.

The visit highlighted advancements in the automation of missile manufacturing, signifying a step forward in the country's military capabilities.

Kim Jong Un asserted that these technological advancements would play a crucial role in boosting the combat readiness of significant missile units.

