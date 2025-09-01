Congress MP Calls for National Recognition of Cows as 'Rashtriya Mata'

Congress MP Geniben Thakor is championing the cause of cows being officially recognized as 'Rashtriya Mata' or Mother of the Nation across India. In her address via ANI, she highlighted the broad support this proposal enjoys nationwide.

Thakor further pressed the Gujarat authorities to honor cows with the title of 'Rajya Mata', referencing a similar move by Maharashtra under the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. She has communicated her request formally, rallying support from spiritual leaders and local communities.

Previous initiatives, such as Maharashtra's 2024 designation of indigenous cows as 'Rajyamata-Gomata', underscore the animal's cultural and agricultural importance. As national discourse grows, campaigns such as the Gau Dhwaj Parikrama are intensifying pressure on Indian states to end cow slaughter, advocating for comprehensive legislative action to immortalize cows as national symbols.

(With inputs from agencies.)