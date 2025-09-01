Salal Dam Opens Gates Amid Rising Chenab Levels and Treaty Suspension
The Salal Dam in Jammu and Kashmir has opened its gates amid rising Chenab River levels due to heavy rainfall. The Indus Waters Treaty is in abeyance following India's suspension, prompted by Pakistan's support for terrorism. Restoration efforts continue, with Union Minister Amit Shah inspecting flood-hit regions.
The escalating water levels in the Chenab River have compelled authorities to open the gates of the Salal Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The decision stems from persistent rainfall, necessitating precautionary measures to avert potential flooding downstream.
Concurrently, the Indus Waters Treaty is in stasis as India halts participation, citing Pakistan's endorsement of cross-border terrorism as detrimental to the treaty's principles. Originally established by the World Bank, the treaty delineates water rights between the two countries, with Jammu and Kashmir facing significant storm damages.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to assess flood-impacted regions, convening a high-level meeting post-inspection. Meanwhile, the Vaishno Devi Yatra remains suspended due to treacherous weather, amid ongoing recovery efforts. The formation of a committee to investigate landslides underscores the government's commitment to safety and prevention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
