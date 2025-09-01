Dharmasthala Chalo: A Rally for Justice and Truth

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has emphasized the non-political agenda of the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally, aimed at countering the alleged false propaganda surrounding the Dharmasthala mass burial case. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Vijayendra announced that over 1 lakh individuals, including Dharmasthala temple devotees, are expected to gather at the convention.

Vijayendra expressed his demand for a thorough investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations. He stressed that the gathering is a non-political movement intended to address the grievances of devotees affected by recent developments.

BJP MLA S R Vishwanath reiterated that the convention is not politically motivated but seeks to halt accusations against religious institutions in Karnataka. Meanwhile, BJP members gathered to oppose the state government's decision to investigate individual claims related to the Dharmasthala case.

Leaders like Chalavadi Narayanaswamy spoke out against attempts to tarnish the Dharmasthala region's reputation, highlighting its status as a place of worship. The event draws significant participation from BJP leaders, MPs, MLAs, and devotees, emphasizing justice and transparency.

Vijayendra previously called for the rally on September 1, criticizing the government's handling of the case and urging a detailed inquiry to uncover the forces maligning Hindu temples.

(With inputs from agencies.)