Favorable Monsoons Drive Tractor Industry Growth

The tractor industry is expected to experience growth between 4-7% for the current fiscal year, driven primarily by a favorable monsoon, according to a report by the rating agency Icra. This forecast builds on the 7% growth witnessed in FY2025, and similar expansion is projected for FY26.

The implementation of TREM V emission norms, effective from April 1, 2026, may encourage pre-buying, further boosting industry volume. Tractor demand showed robustness in July 2025, with wholesale and retail volumes rising by 8% and 11% year-on-year, respectively, indicating strong market trends.

Support for agricultural activities is anticipated to receive a further boost, with the India Meteorological Department predicting above-normal rainfall. Crop estimates also suggest significant improvements, offering an optimistic backdrop for the agrarian economy and tractor demand.

