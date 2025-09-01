Favorable Monsoons Drive Tractor Industry Growth
The tractor industry is poised for a 4-7% growth this fiscal year, thanks to a favorable monsoon season, according to Icra. Strong demand in July 2025 and agricultural boosts from higher-than-normal rainfall and increased crop estimates also contribute to this positive outlook.
The tractor industry is expected to experience growth between 4-7% for the current fiscal year, driven primarily by a favorable monsoon, according to a report by the rating agency Icra. This forecast builds on the 7% growth witnessed in FY2025, and similar expansion is projected for FY26.
The implementation of TREM V emission norms, effective from April 1, 2026, may encourage pre-buying, further boosting industry volume. Tractor demand showed robustness in July 2025, with wholesale and retail volumes rising by 8% and 11% year-on-year, respectively, indicating strong market trends.
Support for agricultural activities is anticipated to receive a further boost, with the India Meteorological Department predicting above-normal rainfall. Crop estimates also suggest significant improvements, offering an optimistic backdrop for the agrarian economy and tractor demand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
