Left Menu

UPI Transaction Surge: A Digital Revolution Crossing Borders

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) reached a record 20 billion transactions in August, valued at Rs 24.85 lakh crore, underlining India's digital payments boom. The UPI, dominant in India’s digital transactions, is now expanding globally to countries including France, Singapore, and the UAE, enhancing seamless payments for Indians abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:47 IST
UPI Transaction Surge: A Digital Revolution Crossing Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has achieved a record-breaking milestone by surpassing 20 billion transactions in August, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This surge underscores the growing adoption of digital payments in India, with transactions valued at Rs 24.85 lakh crore.

UPI's penetration has transformed the way financial transactions are conducted, marking a 34% growth compared to the previous year in volume terms, and 21% in value. Experts attribute this growth to UPI's expanding footprint beyond urban centers into rural areas, making digital payments ubiquitous across the country.

Moreover, UPI's influence is spreading worldwide, now live in seven countries, including France. This international expansion is significant as it facilitates seamless payments for Indians, eliminating the complexities associated with foreign transactions. As UPI powers nearly half of global real-time digital payments, its global footprint continues to expand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Flood Catastrophe: Lives Lost and Lands Submerged

Punjab's Flood Catastrophe: Lives Lost and Lands Submerged

 India
2
CPI Leader Binoy Viswom Confronts BJP on Past Allegations

CPI Leader Binoy Viswom Confronts BJP on Past Allegations

 India
3
Dramatic Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney: A Monday Morning Commotion

Dramatic Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney: A Monday Morning Commotion

 Global
4
BJP's vendetta politics behind Army's move to dismantle TMC's stage erected to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants, alleges Mamata.

BJP's vendetta politics behind Army's move to dismantle TMC's stage erected ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025