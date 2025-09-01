Left Menu

Greenzo Energy Pioneers Green Hydrogen Project for Jindal Stainless

Greenzo Energy has secured a contract to establish a green hydrogen electrolyser plant for Jindal Stainless in Odisha. The plant, designed for scalability, will produce green hydrogen to aid in the transition to green steel production. The project includes installation, training, and operational support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:22 IST
Greenzo Energy announced on Monday that it has received an order for the development of a green hydrogen electrolyser project from Jindal Stainless in Odisha.

Set to be completed within seven months, the project involves the delivery, installation, and commissioning of the plant. The financial details of the contract remain undisclosed.

The project, with a designed capacity to produce 4,72,409 kg of green hydrogen annually, is an integral step for Jindal Stainless towards green steel production, significantly minimizing its carbon emissions over time.

