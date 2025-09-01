Greenzo Energy Pioneers Green Hydrogen Project for Jindal Stainless

Greenzo Energy announced on Monday that it has received an order for the development of a green hydrogen electrolyser project from Jindal Stainless in Odisha.

Set to be completed within seven months, the project involves the delivery, installation, and commissioning of the plant. The financial details of the contract remain undisclosed.

The project, with a designed capacity to produce 4,72,409 kg of green hydrogen annually, is an integral step for Jindal Stainless towards green steel production, significantly minimizing its carbon emissions over time.