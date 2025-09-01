Yogi Adityanath Calls for Overhaul of Colonial-Era Society Registration Law

In a significant move towards legislative modernization, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized the necessity to supplant the colonial-era Society Registration Act, 1860, with a contemporary legal framework. During a meeting attended by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Adityanath outlined the planned reforms that would enhance transparency and accountability among registered institutions.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns over the current law's deficiencies, notably its lack of guidelines on crucial issues such as financial transparency, membership disputes, and property protection. He proposed a new Society Registration Act that would ensure better regulation of audits and financial practices, aiming to prevent misuse of funds.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's vast network of over eight lakh registered institutions, Adityanath stressed the need for streamlined operational systems. The revised legislation will focus on the dissolution of inactive entities and enforce strong property protection measures. Additionally, it will mandate that registration and renewal processes transition to an online and KYC-based framework, underscoring the state government's commitment to good governance and social accountability.

