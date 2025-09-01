Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Calls for Overhaul of Colonial-Era Society Registration Law

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aims to modernize the Society Registration Act, 1860. Urging for a legislative overhaul, he emphasizes transparency, accountability, and streamlined operations for registered institutions. The new Act will address property protection, reduce governmental interference, and ensure timely resolution of disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:25 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move towards legislative modernization, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized the necessity to supplant the colonial-era Society Registration Act, 1860, with a contemporary legal framework. During a meeting attended by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Adityanath outlined the planned reforms that would enhance transparency and accountability among registered institutions.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns over the current law's deficiencies, notably its lack of guidelines on crucial issues such as financial transparency, membership disputes, and property protection. He proposed a new Society Registration Act that would ensure better regulation of audits and financial practices, aiming to prevent misuse of funds.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's vast network of over eight lakh registered institutions, Adityanath stressed the need for streamlined operational systems. The revised legislation will focus on the dissolution of inactive entities and enforce strong property protection measures. Additionally, it will mandate that registration and renewal processes transition to an online and KYC-based framework, underscoring the state government's commitment to good governance and social accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

