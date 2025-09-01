Left Menu

Drone Attacks Halt Operations at Heglig Oil Facility

Sudan has shut down its Heglig oil facility due to drone attacks allegedly by the Rapid Support Forces. This closure affects South Sudan's oil, which forms a major part of its revenue. The conflict threatens the stability of oil flows, prompting Sudan to evacuate companies from the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:02 IST
Drone Attacks Halt Operations at Heglig Oil Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions, Sudan has halted operations at its Heglig oil facility, attributing the closure to drone attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). A letter seen by Reuters indicates the shutdown was announced to South Sudan due to the attacks on August 26 and 30.

The Heglig facility, positioned near Sudan's southern frontier, is pivotal for processing South Sudan's oil, a vital source of revenue for the country. The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which erupted in 2023, has already disrupted oil flows, impacting up to 150,000 barrels per day usually exported through Sudan.

The Sudanese energy ministry's letter emphasized the grave threat posed by these attacks and directed companies like 2B OPCO and PETCO to evacuate. Despite attempts, South Sudanese officials and the involved companies have not commented, nor has the RSF responded.

TRENDING

1
India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from US: Trump.

India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little fr...

 Global
2
SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

 India
3
Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's School Admission

Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's Schoo...

 India
4
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025