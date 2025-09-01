Drone Attacks Halt Operations at Heglig Oil Facility
Sudan has shut down its Heglig oil facility due to drone attacks allegedly by the Rapid Support Forces. This closure affects South Sudan's oil, which forms a major part of its revenue. The conflict threatens the stability of oil flows, prompting Sudan to evacuate companies from the area.
Amid escalating tensions, Sudan has halted operations at its Heglig oil facility, attributing the closure to drone attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). A letter seen by Reuters indicates the shutdown was announced to South Sudan due to the attacks on August 26 and 30.
The Heglig facility, positioned near Sudan's southern frontier, is pivotal for processing South Sudan's oil, a vital source of revenue for the country. The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which erupted in 2023, has already disrupted oil flows, impacting up to 150,000 barrels per day usually exported through Sudan.
The Sudanese energy ministry's letter emphasized the grave threat posed by these attacks and directed companies like 2B OPCO and PETCO to evacuate. Despite attempts, South Sudanese officials and the involved companies have not commented, nor has the RSF responded.
