Minister Chouhan to Address Punjab Crop Damage from Floods

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan plans to visit Punjab to assess flood-induced crop damage and assure farmers of central assistance. Following a meeting with officials to evaluate rainfall impacts, Chouhan discussed crop production, encouraging integrated farming practices to enhance farmer income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:40 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to visit Punjab to evaluate the extent of crop damage caused by recent floods and to ensure central support for affected farmers.

In a recent meeting with officials, the minister reviewed the impact of rainfall across states, particularly focusing on flood-hit areas within Punjab. Chouhan assured that the central government is committed to supporting the distressed farmers during this time of crisis.

Accompanied by Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and senior officials, Chouhan emphasized the need for integrated farming to boost farmer income and reviewed the progress in horticulture and grain production. The discussions also highlighted above-average rainfall this season, beneficial for crop growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

