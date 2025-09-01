Centre Sets Ambitious Rice Procurement Target for 2025-26

The Centre has announced its rice procurement target for the Kharif season of 2025-26, setting an ambitious mark at 463.50 lakh tonnes.

On Monday, senior officials from the Department of Food and Public Distribution gathered with Food Secretaries of various states and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to finalize strategies for the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) starting October.

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra highlighted the necessity for diversified crop procurement, advocating for increased millet purchases to enhance dietary nutrition across regions.

