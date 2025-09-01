Left Menu

Centre Sets Ambitious Rice Procurement Target for 2025-26

The Centre has set a rice procurement target of 463.50 lakh tonnes for the 2025-26 Kharif season. A meeting with Food Secretaries and FCI officials discussed strategies and emphasized increasing millet procurement for nutritional diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:07 IST
Centre Sets Ambitious Rice Procurement Target for 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has announced its rice procurement target for the Kharif season of 2025-26, setting an ambitious mark at 463.50 lakh tonnes.

On Monday, senior officials from the Department of Food and Public Distribution gathered with Food Secretaries of various states and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to finalize strategies for the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) starting October.

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra highlighted the necessity for diversified crop procurement, advocating for increased millet purchases to enhance dietary nutrition across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

 India
2
EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

 India
3
Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

 Global
4
Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025