Centre Sets Ambitious Rice Procurement Target for 2025-26
The Centre has set a rice procurement target of 463.50 lakh tonnes for the 2025-26 Kharif season. A meeting with Food Secretaries and FCI officials discussed strategies and emphasized increasing millet procurement for nutritional diversity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:07 IST
The Centre has announced its rice procurement target for the Kharif season of 2025-26, setting an ambitious mark at 463.50 lakh tonnes.
On Monday, senior officials from the Department of Food and Public Distribution gathered with Food Secretaries of various states and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to finalize strategies for the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) starting October.
Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra highlighted the necessity for diversified crop procurement, advocating for increased millet purchases to enhance dietary nutrition across regions.
