Left Menu

Kerala Explores Thorium Power: A Green Energy Future

Kerala is considering establishing a thorium-based power plant as a sustainable energy source, eschewing conventional nuclear power. Thorium's waste-free nature and local reserves make it a viable option. Officials have reported back on viability after visiting Kalpakkam, with discussions pending in the state's cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:18 IST
Kerala Explores Thorium Power: A Green Energy Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Kerala is evaluating the possibility of launching a thorium-based power plant, according to Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty, who dismissed the likelihood of adopting conventional nuclear power strategies.

The minister highlighted that Kerala's mineral-rich sands could support energy needs for 200 years. A recent report underscores thorium's environmental friendliness, contrasting it with conventional nuclear options burdened by waste management challenges.

Krishnankutty emphasized energy security over political implications, stating the priority lies in ensuring electricity for future generations. Despite worldwide research, thorium remains a largely untapped commercial resource.

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

 India
2
EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

 India
3
Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

 Global
4
Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025