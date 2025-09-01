Kerala Explores Thorium Power: A Green Energy Future

The state of Kerala is evaluating the possibility of launching a thorium-based power plant, according to Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty, who dismissed the likelihood of adopting conventional nuclear power strategies.

The minister highlighted that Kerala's mineral-rich sands could support energy needs for 200 years. A recent report underscores thorium's environmental friendliness, contrasting it with conventional nuclear options burdened by waste management challenges.

Krishnankutty emphasized energy security over political implications, stating the priority lies in ensuring electricity for future generations. Despite worldwide research, thorium remains a largely untapped commercial resource.