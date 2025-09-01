Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is planning strategic discussions with several global leaders during China's World War Two anniversary celebrations in Beijing this week, according to a statement made on Monday. His agenda includes bilateral meetings with influential figures such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following the ceremonies, Fico will engage in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in eastern Slovakia on Friday. Despite Slovakia's ties to NATO and the EU, Fico maintains a dissenting stance against Western sanctions on Russia, straining relations with Zelenskiy and diverging from European counterparts. Notably, Fico met with Putin previously in December.

Fico will stand as the sole EU leader at the Beijing event, underscoring Slovakia's unique position amidst a gathering of non-Western states, signaling towards a shifting global order. The Prime Minister expressed his commitment to paying respects to those who fought fascism while criticizing the lack of EU representation at such events. Additionally, the issues with Russian gas supplies emphasize ongoing economic and diplomatic challenges between Slovakia and Ukraine.

