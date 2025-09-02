Continuous Rains Suspend Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra for Eighth Day
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been suspended for eight days due to severe weather in Jammu and Kashmir's Trikuta hills. Authorities halted pilgrim movements amid ongoing rainfall and landslides, as restoration efforts proceed. A high-level committee is investigating a recent fatal landslide, aiming to prevent future incidents.
In a protracted halt, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra remained suspended for the eighth day on Tuesday, owing to relentless inclement weather in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. To ensure safety, authorities have restricted pilgrim access from the Katra base camp amid continuous rainfall, landslides, and flash floods.
The halt has left the base camp eerily quiet, as hopeful devotees await the pilgrimage's resumption. Reinforcing efforts, the Reasi district administration and shrine board officials actively monitor the conditions while repair work on the damaged paths continues. Earlier, a landslide on August 27 caused 34 deaths, prompting a suspension of the yatra.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a thorough investigation by a three-member committee into the landslide's causes. Headed by Shaleen Kabra, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Jal Shakti, Jammu and Kashmir, the panel seeks to identify any lapses and suggest preventive measures to avoid future episodes.
While restoration activities persist across Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the area to address the flooding aftermath. At Raj Bhavan, Jammu, a high-level meeting unfolded with officials including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to assess the situation.
Following the session, Shah conducted an aerial inspection of flood-ravaged areas, observing the damages like the partially washed-away 4th Tawi bridge. During his tour, he also met with residents of the heavily impacted Mangu Chak village, offering support amid the ongoing crisis. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
