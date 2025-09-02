Left Menu

Power of Siberia 2: Russia's High-Stakes Gas Gamble

Gazprom has planned a substantial increase in gas supplies to China via the existing pipeline and is progressing on the Power of Siberia 2 project. This proposed pipeline, spanning 2,600 km and carrying 50 bcm annually, underscores Russia's strategic pivot from Europe to China for gas exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:16 IST
Power of Siberia 2: Russia's High-Stakes Gas Gamble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Gazprom has negotiated a boost in gas exports to China through an existing pipeline and is advancing plans for a mammoth new project, the Power of Siberia 2.

This new pipeline aims to channel gas from the Yamal Peninsula's extensive reserves in West Siberia directly to China, the world's foremost energy consumer, as Russia shifts its focus from Europe to Beijing.

Envisioned to stretch 2,600 kilometers and deliver 50 billion cubic meters annually, this project, labeled by Gazprom as the world's most ambitious and costly, is crucial in reshaping global energy dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Dharmendra Yadav Criticizes BJP-Led Centre's Foreign Policy

Dharmendra Yadav Criticizes BJP-Led Centre's Foreign Policy

 India
2
Security Breach at MLA Hostel: Call for Action

Security Breach at MLA Hostel: Call for Action

 India
3
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones

Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New S...

 United Kingdom
4
BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025