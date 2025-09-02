Power of Siberia 2: Russia's High-Stakes Gas Gamble

Russia's Gazprom has negotiated a boost in gas exports to China through an existing pipeline and is advancing plans for a mammoth new project, the Power of Siberia 2.

This new pipeline aims to channel gas from the Yamal Peninsula's extensive reserves in West Siberia directly to China, the world's foremost energy consumer, as Russia shifts its focus from Europe to Beijing.

Envisioned to stretch 2,600 kilometers and deliver 50 billion cubic meters annually, this project, labeled by Gazprom as the world's most ambitious and costly, is crucial in reshaping global energy dynamics.