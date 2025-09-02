Surging Success: Coal Production Sees 11.88% Increase
Coal production from captive and commercial mines increased by 11.88% to 73.92 million tonnes from April to August this fiscal year. This growth reflects improved operational efficiency and effective utilization of mining capacity. Strategic policy measures and stakeholder support have been pivotal in driving coal production and dispatches.
- Country:
- India
Coal production from both captive and commercial mines has seen a notable year-on-year increase of 11.88%, reaching 73.92 million tonnes during the April to August period of the current fiscal year.
This surge in output, when compared to the 66.07 million tonnes recorded during the same period last year, is largely attributed to higher operational efficiency and more effective utilization of mining capacities across the sector.
The government has credited strategic policy measures and rigorous monitoring for this improved performance. These efforts have accelerated operational approvals and expanded production capabilities, thus playing a crucial role in driving growth in coal output and dispatches. The coal ministry is committed to maintaining consistent production and reducing supply interruptions to meet the country's energy needs.
ALSO READ
Delhi's Manufacturing Boom: Outpacing National Growth
Steady, Strategic Growth: Unlocking the Power of Systematic Investment Plans
Indian economy performed better than all expectations with 7.8 pc growth in April-June amid global uncertainties, says PM Narendra Modi.
Economic Resilience: India's 7.8% Growth Amid Global Challenges
India: A Beacon of Growth in Global Semiconductor Industry