Surging Success: Coal Production Sees 11.88% Increase

Coal production from both captive and commercial mines has seen a notable year-on-year increase of 11.88%, reaching 73.92 million tonnes during the April to August period of the current fiscal year.

This surge in output, when compared to the 66.07 million tonnes recorded during the same period last year, is largely attributed to higher operational efficiency and more effective utilization of mining capacities across the sector.

The government has credited strategic policy measures and rigorous monitoring for this improved performance. These efforts have accelerated operational approvals and expanded production capabilities, thus playing a crucial role in driving growth in coal output and dispatches. The coal ministry is committed to maintaining consistent production and reducing supply interruptions to meet the country's energy needs.