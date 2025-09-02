Revolutionizing Finance: Next-Gen GST Reforms Set to Empower Small Businesses

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has unveiled a series of reforms aimed at revitalizing India's economy with a particular emphasis on reducing the compliance burden for small businesses. She shared these insights at the City Union Bank's 120th Foundation Day celebrations, highlighting the impact of upcoming GST reforms.

These reforms are expected to streamline regulations and provide a more supportive environment for startups and MSMEs. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a Task Force dedicated to creating a more business-friendly ecosystem through simplified regulations and reduced compliance costs.

Moreover, Sitharaman underscored the role of trust, technology, and transparency in banking as essential catalysts for growth. With improved asset quality in banks and increased credit availability, the Indian economy shows promising momentum, further supported by robust GDP growth and declining inflation rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)