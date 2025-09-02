Jain Irrigation Systems Plans Major Fundraising via Institutional Investment

Jain Irrigation Systems announced plans to raise Rs 500 crore by selling shares through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), targeting institutional investors.

The Board of Jain Irrigation Systems has approved this financial strategy, pending necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The company's recent financial performance indicated an 8.5% decline in net profit for the quarter ending June 2025, though total income increased. The Maharashtra-based firm continues to lead in manufacturing micro irrigation systems among other agro solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)