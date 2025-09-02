Extreme H: The Birth of Hydrogen-Powered Off-Road Racing
Extreme H, a pioneering hydrogen off-road racing series, will debut as a week-long World Cup event in Saudi Arabia. This follows the organizers' decision to retract plans for a global championship, citing technical and logistical challenges. The series emphasizes sustainable technology as it replaces the electric SUV-based Extreme E.
Extreme H, the innovative hydrogen off-road racing series, is set to launch next month in Saudi Arabia. Originally planned as a global championship, it will now debut as a week-long World Cup event. Founder Alejandro Agag confirmed to Reuters that an agreement with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has been finalized.
The transition from Extreme E to Extreme H reflects a broader commitment to sustainability, as hydrogen-powered vehicles represent a significant technological leap. Agag cites logistical challenges as a factor in the delayed rollout, emphasizing the uniqueness of a 'pure hydrogen race' that no other series has attempted successfully.
Saudi Arabia is emerging as a hub for hydrogen technology, backed by significant investments, including those from the Saudi Public Investment Fund and NEOM. The event signifies a major shift towards green hydrogen production, leveraging renewable energy methods such as water electrolysis. The series is expected to extend its reach in the region annually.
ALSO READ
Craig McMillan Joins White Ferns: Boosts Hopes for Women's ODI World Cup
FIFA's Silence Looms Over South Africa's World Cup Qualification
High Stakes in Rotterdam: Netherlands Eye World Cup Qualification
Greenzo Energy Pioneers Green Hydrogen Project for Jindal Stainless
Historic Prize Boost Set to Elevate ICC Women's Cricket World Cup