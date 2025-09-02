Left Menu

Extreme H: The Birth of Hydrogen-Powered Off-Road Racing

Extreme H, a pioneering hydrogen off-road racing series, will debut as a week-long World Cup event in Saudi Arabia. This follows the organizers' decision to retract plans for a global championship, citing technical and logistical challenges. The series emphasizes sustainable technology as it replaces the electric SUV-based Extreme E.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:21 IST
Extreme H: The Birth of Hydrogen-Powered Off-Road Racing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Extreme H, the innovative hydrogen off-road racing series, is set to launch next month in Saudi Arabia. Originally planned as a global championship, it will now debut as a week-long World Cup event. Founder Alejandro Agag confirmed to Reuters that an agreement with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has been finalized.

The transition from Extreme E to Extreme H reflects a broader commitment to sustainability, as hydrogen-powered vehicles represent a significant technological leap. Agag cites logistical challenges as a factor in the delayed rollout, emphasizing the uniqueness of a 'pure hydrogen race' that no other series has attempted successfully.

Saudi Arabia is emerging as a hub for hydrogen technology, backed by significant investments, including those from the Saudi Public Investment Fund and NEOM. The event signifies a major shift towards green hydrogen production, leveraging renewable energy methods such as water electrolysis. The series is expected to extend its reach in the region annually.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

 Global
2
CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

 India
3
Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts TDP for Farmer Neglect, Black Market Exploitation

Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts TDP for Farmer Neglect, Black Market Exploitation

 India
4
Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program

Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025