Extreme H: The Birth of Hydrogen-Powered Off-Road Racing

Extreme H, the innovative hydrogen off-road racing series, is set to launch next month in Saudi Arabia. Originally planned as a global championship, it will now debut as a week-long World Cup event. Founder Alejandro Agag confirmed to Reuters that an agreement with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has been finalized.

The transition from Extreme E to Extreme H reflects a broader commitment to sustainability, as hydrogen-powered vehicles represent a significant technological leap. Agag cites logistical challenges as a factor in the delayed rollout, emphasizing the uniqueness of a 'pure hydrogen race' that no other series has attempted successfully.

Saudi Arabia is emerging as a hub for hydrogen technology, backed by significant investments, including those from the Saudi Public Investment Fund and NEOM. The event signifies a major shift towards green hydrogen production, leveraging renewable energy methods such as water electrolysis. The series is expected to extend its reach in the region annually.