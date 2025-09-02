Left Menu

India's Ambitious 2026-27 Budget Amid Global Challenges

The Indian Finance Ministry is set to commence preparations for the 2026-27 budget amid global uncertainties and high tariffs. This budget aims to boost demand, create jobs, and ensure consistent economic growth. The revision meetings will continue until mid-November 2025, with the presentation scheduled for February 1, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Finance Ministry will begin preparations for the 2026-27 annual budget starting October 9, in light of recent global political tensions and the hefty 50 percent tariff imposed by the US on Indian exports.

Key goals for the upcoming budget include stimulating demand, generating employment opportunities, and maintaining a robust economic growth trajectory of over 8 percent. Current growth estimates suggest an economic expansion between 6.3 to 6.8 percent for the financial year.

Per the Budget Circular, initial meetings, led by the Secretary of Expenditure, will commence in early October with revisions continuing into mid-November. Comprehensive submissions, including details on autonomous bodies and funding justifications, are required by early October. The finalized budget is expected to be revealed on February 1, 2026.

