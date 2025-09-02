BRS Family Feud Unfolds: Telangana BJP Criticizes Soap Opera Politics

On Tuesday, the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lambasted what it described as the latest chapter in the ongoing familial discord within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The suspension of MLC K Kavitha, daughter of party chief K Chandrashekar Rao and implicated in the Delhi Excise Policy scam, has turned this into an ongoing melodrama, according to a party release.

State Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge for the BJP, N V Subash, remarked that a familial skirmish had morphed into a political spectacle. With Congress's resurgence under Revanth Reddy, Subash noted that the narrative changed, claiming attempts are underway to prosecute KCR and KTR in a phone-tapping case, while Kavitha stirs discord within the BRS.

Kavitha, previously jailed in the multi-crore liquor scandal, has directed her ire at her father's allies. The family dispute worsened as she accused her cousin, former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, of conspiring with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging benefits accrued at KCR's expense. Subash points out that the suspension coincided with the Congress government handing the Kaleshwaram irregularities probe to the CBI, suggesting BRS's actions are to deceive the public about its discipline.