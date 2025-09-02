Federal Judge Halts National Guard Deployment in California

In a significant legal decision, Judge Charles Breyer of the U.S. District Court in San Francisco halted the Trump administration's attempt to deploy the National Guard in California for crime-fighting purposes.

According to the court filing, Judge Breyer's ruling affects the U.S. District Court in Northern California, reflecting the complex legal battle at play.

This decision comes with a grace period, as the ruling is put on hold until September 12, allowing for potential further developments.