Federal Judge Halts National Guard Deployment in California

A federal judge in San Francisco, Charles Breyer, has blocked the Trump administration's plan to deploy the National Guard in California to combat crime. This decision was made in a U.S. District Court in Northern California, with the ruling delayed until September 12.

In a significant legal decision, Judge Charles Breyer of the U.S. District Court in San Francisco halted the Trump administration's attempt to deploy the National Guard in California for crime-fighting purposes.

According to the court filing, Judge Breyer's ruling affects the U.S. District Court in Northern California, reflecting the complex legal battle at play.

This decision comes with a grace period, as the ruling is put on hold until September 12, allowing for potential further developments.

