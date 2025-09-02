Federal Judge Halts National Guard Deployment in California
A federal judge in San Francisco, Charles Breyer, has blocked the Trump administration's plan to deploy the National Guard in California to combat crime. This decision was made in a U.S. District Court in Northern California, with the ruling delayed until September 12.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant legal decision, Judge Charles Breyer of the U.S. District Court in San Francisco halted the Trump administration's attempt to deploy the National Guard in California for crime-fighting purposes.
According to the court filing, Judge Breyer's ruling affects the U.S. District Court in Northern California, reflecting the complex legal battle at play.
This decision comes with a grace period, as the ruling is put on hold until September 12, allowing for potential further developments.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Blocks National Guard Deployment in California
eDreams ODIGEO Blocks Listings in Illegal Israeli Settlements
Crime Branch Kashmir Cracks Down on Contract Scam
Naidu Fights Fertiliser Black Market in Andhra Pradesh
YouTuber Journalist Accused of Extortion: Businessman's Fight for Justice