Left Menu

India's Green Commitment: A Beacon for Global Sustainability

India leads G20 nations in sustainability, as Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights India's achievements at the CII Global Sustainability Summit. Under PM Modi's vision, India excels in renewable energy, achieving milestones ahead of schedule. Goyal urges innovation to tackle climate challenges and stresses India's resilient and inclusive economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:35 IST
India's Green Commitment: A Beacon for Global Sustainability
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India stands as a leading G20 nation in sustainability, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, proclaimed at the CII Global Sustainability Summit in New Delhi. He attributed India's success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal role in making COP21 a success, emphasizing collective global responsibility.

Goyal spotlighted India's renewable energy strides, having leapfrogged targets by five times since 2014, with renewable power available at unprecedentedly low prices. He pointed out the simultaneous pursuit of coal and renewables, ensuring continuous, affordable clean energy. India's goal is to achieve 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030.

The Minister urged startups to innovate in areas like water management and energy efficiency, citing the transformative impact of initiatives like the UJALA scheme. India, he noted, stands resilient in supply chains, fostering self-reliance. With its significant role in global growth, India's future is set on sustainable, inclusive paths.

TRENDING

1
India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

 India
2
Maitree-XIV: Strengthening India-Thailand Military Ties

Maitree-XIV: Strengthening India-Thailand Military Ties

 India
3
COP30: From Pledges to Action in Belem

COP30: From Pledges to Action in Belem

 India
4
SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025