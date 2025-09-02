India's Green Commitment: A Beacon for Global Sustainability

India stands as a leading G20 nation in sustainability, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, proclaimed at the CII Global Sustainability Summit in New Delhi. He attributed India's success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal role in making COP21 a success, emphasizing collective global responsibility.

Goyal spotlighted India's renewable energy strides, having leapfrogged targets by five times since 2014, with renewable power available at unprecedentedly low prices. He pointed out the simultaneous pursuit of coal and renewables, ensuring continuous, affordable clean energy. India's goal is to achieve 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030.

The Minister urged startups to innovate in areas like water management and energy efficiency, citing the transformative impact of initiatives like the UJALA scheme. India, he noted, stands resilient in supply chains, fostering self-reliance. With its significant role in global growth, India's future is set on sustainable, inclusive paths.