SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has urged the Indian government to maintain a 5% GST rate on plastic waste and beedi production. The request aims to protect employment and promote environmental welfare. The GST Council will discuss potential tax reforms, including reducing existing high rates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:54 IST
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has called on the Indian government to retain a lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on plastic waste and beedi production, arguing that it would support employment and bolster environmental initiatives.
Prior to a key GST Council meeting, SJM's national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman advocating for the current 18% tax on plastic waste and the 28% rate on beedi to be dropped to 5%.
Scheduled for a two-day session, the GST Council will delve into proposed reforms, eyeing potential shifts in tax structures to support economic and environmental priorities.
