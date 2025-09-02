SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has called on the Indian government to retain a lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on plastic waste and beedi production, arguing that it would support employment and bolster environmental initiatives.

Prior to a key GST Council meeting, SJM's national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman advocating for the current 18% tax on plastic waste and the 28% rate on beedi to be dropped to 5%.

Scheduled for a two-day session, the GST Council will delve into proposed reforms, eyeing potential shifts in tax structures to support economic and environmental priorities.