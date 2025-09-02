Left Menu

SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has urged the Indian government to maintain a 5% GST rate on plastic waste and beedi production. The request aims to protect employment and promote environmental welfare. The GST Council will discuss potential tax reforms, including reducing existing high rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:54 IST
SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has called on the Indian government to retain a lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on plastic waste and beedi production, arguing that it would support employment and bolster environmental initiatives.

Prior to a key GST Council meeting, SJM's national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman advocating for the current 18% tax on plastic waste and the 28% rate on beedi to be dropped to 5%.

Scheduled for a two-day session, the GST Council will delve into proposed reforms, eyeing potential shifts in tax structures to support economic and environmental priorities.

TRENDING

1
Caught Between Rising Waters and Fading Homes: Life Along Delhi's Yamuna

Caught Between Rising Waters and Fading Homes: Life Along Delhi's Yamuna

 India
2
Nagaland Pushes for Fiscal Decentralization and Flood Protection

Nagaland Pushes for Fiscal Decentralization and Flood Protection

 India
3
Toll Plaza Turmoil: Unrest Erupts on Meerut-Karnal Highway

Toll Plaza Turmoil: Unrest Erupts on Meerut-Karnal Highway

 India
4
France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025