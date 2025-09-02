Stalled Wheat Diplomacy: Russia's Quest for the Chinese Market
Russia's attempts to access China's wheat market have hit a roadblock due to Beijing's hesitance to allow Russian winter wheat imports. Despite Russia being the top wheat exporter and China's massive consumption needs, a major agreement remains out of reach as noted during President Putin's visit to China.
Russia's ambitions to enter China's lucrative wheat market have faced setbacks with Beijing's reluctance to approve imports of Russian winter wheat. This was highlighted by Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, as cited by Russian media during President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, accompanied by a high-level delegation.
Despite Russia's position as the world's leading wheat exporter, Lut pointed out that progress on a significant wheat trade deal with China has been elusive. Putin's trip spurred major energy agreements, yet the wheat issue remains unresolved, even as Russia aims to diversify its markets.
While China permits some Russian spring wheat, winter wheat faces resistance despite its meeting all phyto sanitary standards. Russia's agricultural sector, focusing on expanding into Asian markets, is keen to change the current dynamics dominated by countries like Canada and Australia.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- China
- wheat
- trade
- export
- agriculture
- winter wheat
- markets
- Putin
- Xi Jinping
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Export Strategy Amid Global Trade Turmoil
India Extends Export Obligations: A Boon for Chemical Sector Amid US Tariffs
Urgent Financial Relief for Textile Exports Amid US Tariff Hike
CDB Marks World Coconut Day with Revised Schemes and Export Excellence Awards
Syria's First Oil Export in 14 Years: A New Era Begins