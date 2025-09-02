Stalled Wheat Diplomacy: Russia's Quest for the Chinese Market

Russia's ambitions to enter China's lucrative wheat market have faced setbacks with Beijing's reluctance to approve imports of Russian winter wheat. This was highlighted by Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, as cited by Russian media during President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Despite Russia's position as the world's leading wheat exporter, Lut pointed out that progress on a significant wheat trade deal with China has been elusive. Putin's trip spurred major energy agreements, yet the wheat issue remains unresolved, even as Russia aims to diversify its markets.

While China permits some Russian spring wheat, winter wheat faces resistance despite its meeting all phyto sanitary standards. Russia's agricultural sector, focusing on expanding into Asian markets, is keen to change the current dynamics dominated by countries like Canada and Australia.