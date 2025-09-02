Left Menu

Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs

Bank of Baroda launched bob Digi Udyam, a digital lending platform for Micro and Small Enterprises, offering collateral-free loans from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The initiative is aligned with the Union Budget 2024–25 and aims to enhance credit accessibility by leveraging the digital footprints of MSEs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:16 IST
Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has unveiled a new digital lending platform named bob Digi Udyam, aimed at Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs). This innovative platform provides collateral-free working capital loans ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, enabling quick and efficient access to necessary funds.

This initiative aligns with the Union Budget 2024–25 directive for public sector banks to develop MSME credit assessment capabilities in-house. By using the digital footprint of MSEs, the platform promises faster credit assessments and diminished reliance on external evaluations, enhancing credit accessibility for small businesses.

The bank states that bob Digi Udyam is open to both its existing and new customers, marking a significant milestone in supporting small enterprises and boosting their financial growth.

TRENDING

1
BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

 Global
2
Punjab Flood Relief: Unwavering Medical Support Amid Crisis

Punjab Flood Relief: Unwavering Medical Support Amid Crisis

 India
3
OAS Officer Arrested in Rs 4 Crore Government Funds Misuse Case

OAS Officer Arrested in Rs 4 Crore Government Funds Misuse Case

 India
4
Judicial Ruling Challenges Trump's Military Deployment Strategy

Judicial Ruling Challenges Trump's Military Deployment Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025