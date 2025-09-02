Left Menu

BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has launched BHARATI to empower 100 startups in the agri-food sector. Starting September 2025, the initiative will boost innovation, address export challenges, and enhance India's competitiveness, aligning with government visions of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, and Digital India.

Updated: 02-09-2025 23:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has unveiled the BHARATI initiative to fuel growth in India's agri-food exports sector. Launched during the 'Food & Beverages Sector Stakeholders Meeting', BHARATI aims to empower 100 startups with innovative solutions for global market engagement and export expansion.

With its inaugural pilot cohort kicking off in September 2025, BHARATI targets high-value producers and tech innovators to revolutionize categories like GI-tagged and organic foods. Startups will tackle export challenges through advanced technologies and novel solutions, aligning with India's economic visions.

APEDA, through partnerships and a comprehensive acceleration programme, seeks to create a sustainable model for long-term export growth. BHARATI is poised to highlight India's strength in agri-exports, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship to boost competitiveness on the global stage.

