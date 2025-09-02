BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has unveiled the BHARATI initiative to fuel growth in India's agri-food exports sector. Launched during the 'Food & Beverages Sector Stakeholders Meeting', BHARATI aims to empower 100 startups with innovative solutions for global market engagement and export expansion.

With its inaugural pilot cohort kicking off in September 2025, BHARATI targets high-value producers and tech innovators to revolutionize categories like GI-tagged and organic foods. Startups will tackle export challenges through advanced technologies and novel solutions, aligning with India's economic visions.

APEDA, through partnerships and a comprehensive acceleration programme, seeks to create a sustainable model for long-term export growth. BHARATI is poised to highlight India's strength in agri-exports, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship to boost competitiveness on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)