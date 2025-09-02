Ukraine has loudly resisted any notion of acknowledging Russian control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility, seeking urgent retreat of Russian forces as a safety measure, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's statement on Tuesday.

The ministry's declaration came amid comments made by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to China, indicating Russia's willingness to work with the United States on issues at the plant, which was captured early in Moscow's February 2022 invasion.

Ukraine has reiterated that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is an essential part of its sovereign territory, dismissing Russian claims as legally invalid and politically futile. The foreign ministry insists that security can only be restored through the swift and full withdrawal of Russian military presence.