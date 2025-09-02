Left Menu

Ukraine Rejects Russian Claims Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Ukraine firmly rejects the legal recognition of Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, pressing for immediate withdrawal of Russian troops to ensure safety. The Foreign Ministry dismissed any potential cooperation with Moscow suggested by Putin during his visit to China, highlighting the plant's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:39 IST
Ukraine Rejects Russian Claims Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has loudly resisted any notion of acknowledging Russian control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility, seeking urgent retreat of Russian forces as a safety measure, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's statement on Tuesday.

The ministry's declaration came amid comments made by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to China, indicating Russia's willingness to work with the United States on issues at the plant, which was captured early in Moscow's February 2022 invasion.

Ukraine has reiterated that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is an essential part of its sovereign territory, dismissing Russian claims as legally invalid and politically futile. The foreign ministry insists that security can only be restored through the swift and full withdrawal of Russian military presence.

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar

Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

 India
3
Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

 India
4
Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir

Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu an...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025