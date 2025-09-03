China's Military Might on Display: A New Global Order Unveiled

China is preparing to unveil its largest-ever military parade, underscoring the nation's growing global influence as President Xi Jinping seeks to position Beijing as a leading force in a post-American world order.

The parade will feature prominent figures like Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who stand isolated from the West due to actions in Ukraine and nuclear endeavors, respectively. Scheduled to celebrate 80 years since Japan's World War Two defeat, this 'Victory Day' pageant will occur amid strained U.S. alliances under President Trump's 'America First' doctrine.

Over 50,000 onlookers at Tiananmen Square will witness the parade of military advancements, including hypersonic missiles and unmanned drones. Security measures have been heightened across Beijing for this meticulously planned event. Xi Jinping aims to convey China's battle against past fascism and its new global leadership aspirations in his keynote address.