Inox Green Expands Solar Operations with New O&M Agreements
Inox Green Energy Services has secured agreements to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 189.1 MWp of solar projects. These deals include partnerships with notable independent power producers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. The company's total renewable O&M portfolio now reaches 5.3 GW.
Inox Green Energy Services announced on Wednesday that it has signed pacts with numerous clients to supply operations and maintenance services for a substantial 189.1 MWp of active solar projects.
The agreements feature 96.6 MWp with a global private equity-backed Independent Power Producer (IPP) for projects in Maharashtra, as well as 92.5 MWp with another IPP for projects in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, according to a company statement.
These additions boost Inox Green's solar operations and maintenance (O&M) portfolio to 1.8 GW, pushing its total renewable O&M portfolio to an impressive 5.3 GW. With these expansions, CEO SK Mathu Sudhana expressed confidence in the company's ability to capture future opportunities and enhance its portfolio rapidly.
