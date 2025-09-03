Left Menu

Inox Green Expands Solar Operations with New O&M Agreements

Inox Green Energy Services has secured agreements to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 189.1 MWp of solar projects. These deals include partnerships with notable independent power producers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. The company's total renewable O&M portfolio now reaches 5.3 GW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Green Energy Services announced on Wednesday that it has signed pacts with numerous clients to supply operations and maintenance services for a substantial 189.1 MWp of active solar projects.

The agreements feature 96.6 MWp with a global private equity-backed Independent Power Producer (IPP) for projects in Maharashtra, as well as 92.5 MWp with another IPP for projects in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, according to a company statement.

These additions boost Inox Green's solar operations and maintenance (O&M) portfolio to 1.8 GW, pushing its total renewable O&M portfolio to an impressive 5.3 GW. With these expansions, CEO SK Mathu Sudhana expressed confidence in the company's ability to capture future opportunities and enhance its portfolio rapidly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

