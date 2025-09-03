Left Menu

Torrential Rains Batter Northern India Amid Red Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert warnings due to anticipated heavy rainfall across several northern Indian states, posing risks of flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging. Regions affected include Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, leading to school closures for safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:20 IST
Torrential Rains Batter Northern India Amid Red Alerts
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised red alert warnings for numerous districts across northern Indian states as torrential rains continue to lash the region. The affected areas, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, face potential threats from flash floods, landslides, and significant waterlogging in the coming hours.

Within Jammu & Kashmir, districts such as Poonch, Mirpur, and Rajouri have experienced substantial rainfall, with Reasi alone recording a staggering 230.5 mm. Heavy showers have similarly impacted regions in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana, prompting the IMD to keep these areas under close watch as weather conditions persist.

Given the intense downpours, the Directorate of School Education in Jammu has announced the closure of all educational institutions in the Jammu Division on September 3. Officials urge residents to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines to mitigate potential dangers resulting from the adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drones Target UNIFIL Peacekeepers

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drones Target UNIFIL Peacekeepers

 Global
2
India's ₹1 Lakh Cr R&D and Innovation Boost: Deep Tech's New Dawn

India's ₹1 Lakh Cr R&D and Innovation Boost: Deep Tech's New Dawn

 United States
3
EPIC Allegations: Dual Voter IDs in Congress Leadership Sparks Controversy

EPIC Allegations: Dual Voter IDs in Congress Leadership Sparks Controversy

 India
4
Heavy Rains Paralyze Jammu Roads: Landslides and Mudslides Block Key Highways

Heavy Rains Paralyze Jammu Roads: Landslides and Mudslides Block Key Highway...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025