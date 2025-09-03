Torrential Rains Batter Northern India Amid Red Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised red alert warnings for numerous districts across northern Indian states as torrential rains continue to lash the region. The affected areas, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, face potential threats from flash floods, landslides, and significant waterlogging in the coming hours.

Within Jammu & Kashmir, districts such as Poonch, Mirpur, and Rajouri have experienced substantial rainfall, with Reasi alone recording a staggering 230.5 mm. Heavy showers have similarly impacted regions in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana, prompting the IMD to keep these areas under close watch as weather conditions persist.

Given the intense downpours, the Directorate of School Education in Jammu has announced the closure of all educational institutions in the Jammu Division on September 3. Officials urge residents to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines to mitigate potential dangers resulting from the adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)