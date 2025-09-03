Landslide Evacuation and Rescue Efforts in Mandi District Amidst Monsoon Chaos

In a proactive bid to avert disaster, officials swiftly evacuated at least 15 homes in the Ner Gharwarsra Panchayat of Jogindernagar, lying roughly 80 kilometers from Mandi town. The region, plagued by continuous minor landslides, prompted a preemptive evacuation to ensure public safety, according to local police authorities.

Sakini Kapoor, Station House Officer (SHO) of Jogindernagar, emphasized the critical nature of the evacuation, stating that it was a necessary measure to prevent any calamities. Fortunately, no casualties or significant damage have been reported thus far, despite the landslide threats. However, in Sundernagar, tragedy struck when two homes were engulfed by debris, raising the death toll to six as rescue operations intensify.

The Indian Army, NDRF, and SDRF are relentlessly pursuing search and rescue missions after the Sundernagar landslide. Emergency teams successfully recovered three bodies and continue searching for three more missing individuals. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan conveyed the dire scenario as the teams race to unearth individuals amidst the rubble, accentuating the monsoon's devastating impact across northern India.