BJP Gears Up for 2026 Tamil Nadu and Upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu chapter is set to convene with its central leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday to strategize for the 2026 state Assembly elections. The meeting, featuring BJP President JP Nadda, will also see the participation of Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran among others.

This dialogue comes as the BJP rebuilds its coalition with AIADMK, following a brief rupture before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Central leaders believe this renewed alliance will power the National Democratic Alliance to victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah is also directing a crucial Bihar BJP Core Committee meeting in Delhi. The gathering aims to refine BJP's electoral approach in Bihar, ensuring grassroots traction against opposition led by figures like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. Bihar's elections are anticipated later this year, though official dates remain forthcoming.