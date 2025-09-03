Left Menu

Delhi Police Unravels Cross-Border Mobile Theft Syndicate

Delhi's South East District Police busted an interstate mobile phone theft syndicate, run by Mohatar Shekh. Three members were arrested with illicit firearms and 228 phones. A cross-border network for trading these stolen devices in Nepal and Bangladesh was uncovered, indicating a wider illegal operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:00 IST
Delhi Police Unravels Cross-Border Mobile Theft Syndicate
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of Delhi's South East District Police successfully dismantled a syndicate deeply involved in organised interstate and cross-border mobile phone theft operations. The police apprehended the gang's leader, Mohatar Shekh, alongside his accomplices, Mohd. Gulu Shekh and Abdul Shamim.

Delhi Police disclosed the arrest of three active syndicate members, including kingpin Mohatar Shekh, near Waste to Wonder Park, Sarai Kale Khan. Police recovered three country-made pistols, six live cartridges, and 228 stolen mobile phones from them. The accused employed a network running through Nepal and Bangladesh to sell these devices at substantial profits.

Officials revealed that this network, extending to Nepal and Bangladesh, exacerbates street crime in Delhi and sustains the illegal trade of stolen devices. Prior police operations on Tuesday revealed an illegal arms factory in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the seizure of weapons and raw materials, critical to the ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

 Global
2
Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

 India
3
Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

 Australia
4
Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025