Delhi Police Unravels Cross-Border Mobile Theft Syndicate

The Special Task Force (STF) of Delhi's South East District Police successfully dismantled a syndicate deeply involved in organised interstate and cross-border mobile phone theft operations. The police apprehended the gang's leader, Mohatar Shekh, alongside his accomplices, Mohd. Gulu Shekh and Abdul Shamim.

Delhi Police disclosed the arrest of three active syndicate members, including kingpin Mohatar Shekh, near Waste to Wonder Park, Sarai Kale Khan. Police recovered three country-made pistols, six live cartridges, and 228 stolen mobile phones from them. The accused employed a network running through Nepal and Bangladesh to sell these devices at substantial profits.

Officials revealed that this network, extending to Nepal and Bangladesh, exacerbates street crime in Delhi and sustains the illegal trade of stolen devices. Prior police operations on Tuesday revealed an illegal arms factory in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the seizure of weapons and raw materials, critical to the ongoing investigations.

