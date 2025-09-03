Left Menu

Himachal Education Efforts Amidst Monsoon Challenges

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to invite him to the Teachers' Day event. Discussed key educational initiatives, the state's monsoon damage exceeds Rs 3,000 crore with 320 deaths. Government remains on alert as more rains are expected.

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur paid a courtesy call on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (Photo/Raj bhawan HP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting at Raj Bhavan, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur extended a formal invitation to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to be the Chief Guest at the upcoming Teachers' Day celebration on September 5, 2025. This event aims to honor the pivotal role educators play in societal development. Minister Thakur detailed the meticulous preparations underway for this occasion.

During their discourse, Minister Thakur highlighted several of the state's educational ventures aimed at enhancing quality education, improving infrastructure, and expanding digital learning capabilities. Governor Shukla lauded these efforts, emphasizing the fundamental role of education in both social and national progress. The meeting further delved into diverse challenges and prospects within the educational sector, like skill development, teacher training, and innovative educational methodologies.

Amidst these developments, the state grapples with substantial monsoon-induced calamities. The relentless rains have caused damages topping Rs 3,000 crore and claimed over 320 lives, Minister Thakur noted in a statement to ANI. Major areas, including Shimla and Solan, face severe disruption, prompting the government and relevant departments to maintain high alert as widespread rainfall persists, according to recent IMD alerts.

