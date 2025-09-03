Chhattisgarh's Power Surge: A 25-Year Journey to Energy Prowess
Chhattisgarh has significantly expanded its power generation capacity from 1,400 MW in 2000 to 30,000 MW today, underlining the state's progress in energy infrastructure. The state's ambitious plans include memoranda for Rs 3 lakh crore investments to further boost capacity, ensuring reliable power supply and advancing regional energy cooperation.
In a testament to its progressive energy policies, Chhattisgarh has dramatically increased its power capacity from 1,400 megawatts in 2000 to an impressive 30,000 megawatts today, as highlighted by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a recent address.
The state's energy growth reflects a wider development strategy, which has attracted nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in investment commitments under a new industrial policy, projected to generate an additional 30,000 megawatts in forthcoming years.
The newly laid foundation for a centralized power headquarters in Nava Raipur is set to streamline operations among the state's three power corporations, enhancing efficiency and paving the way for sustainable energy solutions, including through solar initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
