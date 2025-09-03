Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Power Surge: A 25-Year Journey to Energy Prowess

Chhattisgarh has significantly expanded its power generation capacity from 1,400 MW in 2000 to 30,000 MW today, underlining the state's progress in energy infrastructure. The state's ambitious plans include memoranda for Rs 3 lakh crore investments to further boost capacity, ensuring reliable power supply and advancing regional energy cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:33 IST
Chhattisgarh's Power Surge: A 25-Year Journey to Energy Prowess
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a testament to its progressive energy policies, Chhattisgarh has dramatically increased its power capacity from 1,400 megawatts in 2000 to an impressive 30,000 megawatts today, as highlighted by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a recent address.

The state's energy growth reflects a wider development strategy, which has attracted nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in investment commitments under a new industrial policy, projected to generate an additional 30,000 megawatts in forthcoming years.

The newly laid foundation for a centralized power headquarters in Nava Raipur is set to streamline operations among the state's three power corporations, enhancing efficiency and paving the way for sustainable energy solutions, including through solar initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

 India
2
Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

 India
3
Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

 Global
4
Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025