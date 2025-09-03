Political Firestorm Erupts Over Insults to Modi's Late Mother

In a political tempest sparked by derogatory comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, Bihar's political landscape is charged with tension. Tejaswi Yadav, the Opposition leader in Bihar's Legislative Assembly, notes the chronic disrespect toward women from BJP spokespersons, yet denounces any abuse towards mothers, emphasizing cultural values.

On the opposite side, Union Minister Annapurna Devi sharply criticized the Mahagathbandhan, attributing the slurs to the alleged frustration of the INDI alliance. She decries the insults, calling them painful and unacceptable, asserting it reflects a lack of respect for women which Bihar's populace won't tolerate, and promises a strong electoral response.

Expressing his indignation, Prime Minister Modi condemned these remarks in a public address, framing them as an affront not only to his mother but to all women. He reflected on the respect owed to mothers, underscoring his personal pain and the collective grief shared by Bihar's people, as NDA organizes a statewide protest on the discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)