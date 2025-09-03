Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Iran's Enriched Uranium Stockpile Nears Weapons Grade

Iran's uranium stockpile, enriched up to 60%, increased slightly before Israel's June 13 strike on its nuclear site, according to a U.N. report. Iran's 440.9 kg of uranium hexafluoride is close to weapons-grade and could potentially yield 10 nuclear bombs if further enriched, says the IAEA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:41 IST
Iran's stock of uranium enriched to 60% purity, alarmingly close to weapons-grade, saw a slight uptick ahead of Israel's strike on its nuclear sites on June 13. This information comes from a confidential U.N. nuclear watchdog report accessed by Reuters.

The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) indicates that, on June 13, Iran's uranium stockpile in the form of uranium hexafluoride amounted to an estimated 440.9 kg. This material can undergo further enrichment in centrifuges, escalating concerns about potential weaponization.

According to the IAEA's assessment, this quantity, if subjected to further enrichment, holds the potential for producing up to 10 nuclear bombs, amplifying global anxieties over Iran's nuclear intentions.

