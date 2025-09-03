Delhi High Court Issues Notice to MP Moitra Over Rottweiler Custody Dispute

The Delhi High Court has sent a notice to TMC Member of Parliament, Mahua Moitra, after an appeal was filed against a trial court's decision by Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai. This case revolves around a custody battle for a pet Rottweiler named Henry and is currently under the Saket court's jurisdiction.

Justice Manoj Jain has requested MP Moitra to provide a response. Dehadrai's representation in court was led by senior advocate Sanjoy Ghosh. During the proceedings, the bench encouraged the involved parties to consider an amicable resolution, questioning the nature of relief Moitra is pursuing in her legal action.

Criticism has emerged over the ex-parte order issued on March 06, 2025, by the trial court. The order, which restricts public discourse on the case, is being contested as arbitrary and unconstitutional. Moitra claims joint custody of the dog, citing past friendship with Dehadrai. Dehadrai argues the order was obtained unjustly, without prior notice.

