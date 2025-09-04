Left Menu

Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

Nidec's shares plummeted after announcing a committee to probe potential management involvement in improper accounting at a Chinese unit. Investor concerns are rising due to governance issues. The Kyoto-based electric motor manufacturer has faced repeated accounting scrutiny, affecting its stock performance and investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:06 IST
Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nidec shares experienced a significant drop on Thursday, plummeting by one-fifth, following the announcement of a third-party investigation into possible management involvement in improper accounting practices.

The company's decision to establish an independent committee came after an internal review uncovered suspected accounting irregularities at its Chinese subsidiary, leading to broader investor concerns about corporate governance.

This latest development added to Nidec's history of accounting scrutiny, prompting analysts to highlight ongoing concerns about the company's management and internal controls, impacting investor confidence and stock performance.

TRENDING

1
GST Relief Sparks Surge in Insurance Stocks

GST Relief Sparks Surge in Insurance Stocks

 India
2
Political Scandal: Former Minister Accused of Casteist Abuse by Bodyguards

Political Scandal: Former Minister Accused of Casteist Abuse by Bodyguards

 India
3
Siya Kolisi Set to Bolster South Africa Against All Blacks at Eden Park

Siya Kolisi Set to Bolster South Africa Against All Blacks at Eden Park

 Global
4
Anant National University Unveils New Faculty and Graduate Housing

Anant National University Unveils New Faculty and Graduate Housing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025