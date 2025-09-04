Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

Nidec shares experienced a significant drop on Thursday, plummeting by one-fifth, following the announcement of a third-party investigation into possible management involvement in improper accounting practices.

The company's decision to establish an independent committee came after an internal review uncovered suspected accounting irregularities at its Chinese subsidiary, leading to broader investor concerns about corporate governance.

This latest development added to Nidec's history of accounting scrutiny, prompting analysts to highlight ongoing concerns about the company's management and internal controls, impacting investor confidence and stock performance.