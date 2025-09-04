Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Lauds GST Overhaul: A Boon for Citizens

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commends the GST reforms championed by PM Narendra Modi. The reduction in rates significantly aids the poor, middle class, and agriculture sector. Essential items see reduced GST, offering relief to households and businesses. The state promises to maximize these benefits for its residents.

MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav voiced strong support for the central government's GST reforms, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that the changes were particularly advantageous for poor and middle-class citizens. During an interaction with ANI, Yadav emphasized Modi's role in elevating India's global stature and ensuring balanced national development.

The Chief Minister highlighted that GST reforms are set to provide significant financial relief, taking effect from September 22. Basic living expenses are expected to decrease as essential food items and educational materials have their GST rates slashed to 0%, while agricultural equipment sees a drop from 18% to 5% GST.

Moreover, Yadav praised the exemption of health and life insurance premiums from GST, highlighting the reforms as a comprehensive boon for the populace. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed a comprehensive GST restructuring, merging rates to alleviate economic pressures across various sectors, directly benefiting farmers, households, and the healthcare system.

