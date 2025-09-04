BJP Gears Up for Vice-Presidential Polls with Key Meetings and Events
As the Vice-Presidential election approaches, BJP has directed its MPs to convene in Delhi for crucial meetings and events from September 6 to 9, including a significant workshop and dinners hosted by party leaders.
With the Vice-Presidential election looming less than a week away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ramped up preparations by sending a letter to all its Members of Parliament (MPs). They have been instructed to assemble in Delhi by September 6, ahead of the pivotal voting scheduled for September 9.
In alignment with these plans, BJP National President JP Nadda has extended an invitation to all party MPs for a dinner at his residence on the evening of September 6. Furthermore, a comprehensive workshop is organized for the MPs on September 7, stretching from morning until late evening, and resuming on September 8 at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex.
The evening of September 8 will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosting a dinner for all MPs affiliated with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at his residence. The following day, members from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will participate in the electoral process to select India's next Vice-President, concluding an agenda-filled week for the party.
