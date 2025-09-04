Remote Village Prodigy: A 12-Year-Old's Inspiring Journey to Sainik School

In a remarkable testament to determination and opportunity, a 12-year-old girl from Arunachal Pradesh's remote Sarli village has achieved what seemed a distant dream. Milli Yabi's admission to Sainik School Siang is not just a personal triumph but a moment of pride for her entire community, shining a spotlight on the transformative power of mentorship and guidance.

The Indian Army's official statement highlights Sarli as a border village with 1,500 residents, located about 350 km from Itanagar. Despite geographical challenges and scarce educational resources, the youth's aspiration to join the Armed Forces has been invigorated by the presence of dedicated army personnel. Recognizing this enthusiasm, the Indian Army's Spear Corps launched in May 2024 a mentorship program aimed at readying students from such isolated areas for the competitive Sainik School entrance exam conducted by the NTA.

This strategic initiative provided 33 students from Classes 5 and 8 with extensive mentorship, including numerous classes, mock tests, and counseling sessions between September 2024 and April 2025. The program also featured an Integration and Motivational Tour, facilitating interactions with the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and visits to significant institutions. The unwavering support of the Army, which extended to managing documentation and escorting the students to Itanagar for the examination, bore unprecedented results—32 qualified at the national level. Milli Yabi's success as the first admitted student serves as proof of the potential waiting to be tapped in India's remotest corners, with hopes that more will follow in her footsteps.

