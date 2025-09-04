Flood Woes in Punjab: Assessing the Damage
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assessed flood-impacted areas in Punjab, interacting with affected farmers and inspecting damaged crops. Joined by central teams and local officials, he assured full support from the government for relief and rehabilitation of the region's people and infrastructure.
Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took an on-ground assessment of the flood-hit districts in Punjab, with a focus on Amritsar and Gurdaspur. Traveling by tractor, Chouhan personally evaluated the extent of damage caused by the deluge to the fields.
During his visit, he entered an inundated field in Gurdaspur to inspect the severely flooded paddy crops, a testament to the widespread devastation sweeping the region. Reiterating the government's commitment, Chouhan assured the affected population of timely and comprehensive relief operations.
Downplaying no details, central teams composed of officials from agriculture, roads, finance, and other relevant sectors accompanied Chouhan to ensure a holistic approach to alleviate the aftermath of the natural disaster. The minister stressed Punjab's historical willingness to serve the nation in crises, asserting solidarity with locals during these challenging circumstances.
