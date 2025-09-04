Red Shield Gunners Launch 'Ex Samanvay Shakti' and Combat Cybercrime in Agartala

The Red Shield Gunners have launched 'Ex Samanvay Shakti - Military Civil Fusion Exercise' in Agartala, a comprehensive initiative integrating civil administration, police, paramilitary forces, national disaster response, academia, and other government agencies. The 10-day program, running from September 2 to 11, aims to bolster synergy and cooperation between military and civil stakeholders.

This pivotal exercise underscores the Armed Forces' dedication to a 'Whole of Nation Approach' in confronting current and future security challenges. By promoting partnership and understanding, the initiative aims to enhance national security, resilience, and sustainable development, reaffirming the need for integrated military-civilian efforts in the face of 21st-century complexities.

In conjunction with the exercise, a special event in Tripura targeted cybercrime awareness among media personnel. With cybercrime on the rise nationwide, informed media can play a critical role in educating the public. Effective awareness can protect individuals from becoming victims of cybercriminals, contributing to a decline in cybercrime cases in Tripura.

The state's efforts to combat cybercrime include establishing a dedicated Cyber Police Station, specialized officer training, and public awareness campaigns. These measures are part of ongoing initiatives to bolster cyber safety and demonstrate the government's commitment to addressing this evolving threat.