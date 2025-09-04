NTPC Halts Operations of Tanda Thermal Project Stage-I

India's state-owned energy behemoth, NTPC, has declared a significant operational change with the permanent closure of its 440-MW Stage-I Tanda thermal project in Uttar Pradesh, effective from September 1, 2025.

This strategic move has adjusted the NTPC group's cumulative installed and commercial capacity to a total of 82,926 MW, as indicated in the regulatory filing released on Thursday.

The operations comprised of four units, each rated at 110 MW, were officially terminated post-approval from the authorized entities and formally communicated to the Central Electricity Authority on September 4, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)