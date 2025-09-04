NTPC Halts Operations of Tanda Thermal Project Stage-I
NTPC has announced the permanent closure of its 440-MW Stage-I of the Tanda thermal project effective September 1, 2025. This move adjusts NTPC's total operational capacity to 82,926 MW. The shutdown was approved by authorities and communicated to the Central Electricity Authority.
India's state-owned energy behemoth, NTPC, has declared a significant operational change with the permanent closure of its 440-MW Stage-I Tanda thermal project in Uttar Pradesh, effective from September 1, 2025.
This strategic move has adjusted the NTPC group's cumulative installed and commercial capacity to a total of 82,926 MW, as indicated in the regulatory filing released on Thursday.
The operations comprised of four units, each rated at 110 MW, were officially terminated post-approval from the authorized entities and formally communicated to the Central Electricity Authority on September 4, 2025.
