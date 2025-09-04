Tripura CM Applauds Landmark GST Reforms
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for implementing groundbreaking GST reforms. The new structure simplifies tax rates and reduces compliance burdens. Saha stated that these changes will enhance the ease of doing business and benefit all societal sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has publicly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for landmark reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure.
Saha highlighted that Modi's Independence Day vision for next-generation GST reforms is now materializing. Recent changes aim to simplify tax rates and reduce compliance burdens, facilitating easier business operations.
The chief minister noted the benefits for various societal groups, including farmers, entrepreneurs, and traders, marking a significant step toward economic strengthening under Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi urges teachers, students to lead campaigns to promote swadeshi products, Made in India and vocal for local.
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India
Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture
India's GST 2.0 Reforms Herald Manufacturing Surge