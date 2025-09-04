Tripura CM Applauds Landmark GST Reforms

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has publicly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for landmark reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure.

Saha highlighted that Modi's Independence Day vision for next-generation GST reforms is now materializing. Recent changes aim to simplify tax rates and reduce compliance burdens, facilitating easier business operations.

The chief minister noted the benefits for various societal groups, including farmers, entrepreneurs, and traders, marking a significant step toward economic strengthening under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)