Tripura CM Applauds Landmark GST Reforms

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for implementing groundbreaking GST reforms. The new structure simplifies tax rates and reduces compliance burdens. Saha stated that these changes will enhance the ease of doing business and benefit all societal sectors.

Agartala | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:24 IST
  India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has publicly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for landmark reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure.

Saha highlighted that Modi's Independence Day vision for next-generation GST reforms is now materializing. Recent changes aim to simplify tax rates and reduce compliance burdens, facilitating easier business operations.

The chief minister noted the benefits for various societal groups, including farmers, entrepreneurs, and traders, marking a significant step toward economic strengthening under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

